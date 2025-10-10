Driver in deadly South Austin crash was driving 94 mph; victim's brother speaks out

The Brief The brother of a man killed in a deadly South Austin crash is speaking out The driver in the crash was driving 94 mph before hitting and killing the victim Investigators also found an open bottle of vodka on the back floorboard of the driver's car and a canister of nitrous oxide



The brother of a man killed in a South Austin crash is speaking out.

There are also new details about the suspect who has been charged in the case.

Deadly South Austin crash

The backstory:

Samson Seablom, 47, was killed on August 11 in a crash on South 1st Street and William Cannon Drive.

Austin police say James Durbin, 37, was speeding, ran a red light, and T-boned Samson's car.

According to the arrest affidavit, Durbin was driving at 94 mph five seconds before the crash. The crash impact speed was 89 mph. The speed limit on William Cannon Drive is 40 mph.

Investigators found an open bottle of vodka on the back floorboard of Durbin's car and a canister of nitrous oxide.

Durbin was charged with manslaughter for Samson's death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, because a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit with debris from the crash.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Durbin has a hearing on Dec. 2. FOX 7 has reached out to his attorney but hasn't heard back.

Travis County court records show a DWI and two drug charges from 2017. All those ended up on probation or community supervision.

Victim's brother speaks out

Local perspective:

"I didn't believe it. I still don't believe it," John Seablom, Samson's brother, said. "The craziest part about the whole thing was my mom was on the phone with him when it happened."

John describes Samson as a people person who always made sure you weren't missing out.

"He was always like the big, big brother. He always went to parties and went downtown, hanging out in San Marcos," he said.

Samson Seablom (John Seablom)

Samson was a volunteer manager for SXSW for years. He was into photography and programming.

"He was the nicest, funniest," John said.

John's message to others is not speed or drive recklessly.

"Just going, you know, 80 mph on the highway, an extra 10 miles...going through what I'm going through now, like how it affects everybody for the rest of their life, was it worth it?" he said.