Austin police say a driver involved in a wreck in January has died.

On Wednesday, January 11 around 10:22 a.m., police say Dean Henry Weisner was driving in the 2900 block of Perry Lane when he crashed into a tree.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on February 6.

Weisner was 74 years old.

This is Austin's 12 fatal crash of 2023 resulting in 12 fatalities for the year.