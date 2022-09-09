Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year.

Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB.

A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was in the outside lane when it crashed into the rear of a four-door sedan. The sedan then hit the back of a second garage compactor truck.

Police said the driver of the sedan died on the scene. The drivers of the trucks were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 71st fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 73 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 79 fatal crashes resulting in 85 deaths.