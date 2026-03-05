Driver dies in Texas shootout after fleeing border patrol checkpoint, officials say

The Brief A Wisconsin man was killed in a shootout with law enforcement following a high-speed chase and a multi-agency pursuit along Interstate 10. The suspect, 33-year-old James Douglas McMillan, allegedly fired at officers and civilian vehicles from a stolen car before being stopped by a PIT maneuver. The motive for the initial flight and shootout remains unknown as the Texas Rangers and FBI continue their investigation into the incident.



A Wisconsin man was shot and killed by law enforcement Wednesday morning following a high-speed pursuit and a chaotic shootout that spanned multiple jurisdictions along Interstate 10, officials said.

The suspect has been identified as James Douglas McMillan, 33, of Greenfield, Wisconsin. No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured during the incident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Suspect flees border patrol checkpoint

What we know:

The confrontation began around 10:30 a.m. CT at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca. According to investigators, a drug-detecting K-9 alerted agents to McMillan’s vehicle. When agents directed him to a secondary search area, McMillan allegedly drove away from the scene, sparking a high-speed chase.

The pursuit involved a massive multi-agency response, including:

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

DPS Aircraft Operations Division

Culberson County Sheriff’s Office

Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office

Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC)

Suspect fired "indiscriminately at civilian vehicles"

As the chase progressed, authorities say McMillan began firing a weapon out of his window. DPS officials reported that the suspect fired at pursuing officers and "indiscriminately at civilian vehicles" traveling along the interstate.

Law enforcement returned fire during the moving pursuit. To end the threat, DPS Troopers executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, successfully forcing McMillan’s vehicle to a stop.

Fatal standoff

Once stopped, McMillan reportedly barricaded himself inside the vehicle. The standoff ended when McMillan pointed his weapon at officers, prompting law enforcement to discharge their weapons. McMillan was shot and killed at the scene.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle McMillan was driving had been reported stolen out of Arizona.

The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the FBI and U.S. Border Patrol. No further details regarding the motive or the type of weapon used have been released.