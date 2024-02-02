Drug trafficking operation in Taylor apartment busted; 2 people arrested

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office busted a drug trafficking operation out of a small Taylor apartment on Thursday.

"As you probably could tell, as soon as you walked into what we call our patrol room," said Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason. "This is what we call our conference room. The overwhelming smell."

Dozens of pounds of marijuana was enough for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to get tipped off about it.

"When the neighbors are smelling this or the amount of traffic to produce this type out of a small apartment, that's when your neighbors start talking," said Gleason.

The sheriff's office was tipped off about a possible drug trafficking scheme in November, just after solving another case at the same complex.

"Then we were informed there was more going on is why we started another investigation," said Sgt. Heather Vargas, a supervisor for the Organized Crime Unit.

Officers arrested Berry White and Jesus Lopez.

The two were roommates.

"But as you can see, it was a 26-year-old and a 46-year-old with four weapons, with all of these drugs inside this small apartment," said Vargas. "There were other apartments with this complex that also had children. I mean you can just imagine what could have happened."

Inside, they found lots of marijuana, 46 pounds to be exact.

Each pound was worth about $1,200 to $2,000.

"People will say, ‘Oh well, it’s just marijuana,’" said Gleason. "Well, you have to understand when you talk about gateway drugs, we have our gateway drug leading into cocaine. No telling how much cocaine they moved and how much cocaine we may have missed."

Officers obtained about 3 grams of cocaine.

"Anything we take off the streets is a plus for us," said Vargas,

They also found four firearms, cash, THC wax, and cell phones.

"It's not a big deal in the grand scheme of narcotics, but it’s a big deal on how much traffic was coming out of an apartment, one apartment in Taylor, Texas," said Gleason.

The sheriff's office said it is also opening an investigation into animal cruelty for four dogs they found neglected inside the unit.