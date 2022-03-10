Eanes ISD to hold grand opening for new Aquatics Center

Eanes ISD is set to hold a grand opening for the district's new $10.3 million aquatics center.

The district is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony at the center on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new 23,000-square-foot facility features a 25-meter stretch pool with eight lanes and three diving boards and 14 glass garage doors for expanded seating.

In June 2020, the Eanes ISD board of trustees approved a contract on an aquatics center, finalizing a decades-long push for a school district pool. The facility was approved in the 2019 Bond with a promise that the District would not absorb any operational costs.

The district will have facility access for the Westlake High School swimming and diving programs, a possible middle school expansion swimming program, potential water polo, and other District swim activities, and community use for pool time, swim lessons, and swim club rentals.

Eanes ISD voters approved the $80 million bond proposal in May 2019 with projects in safety & security, student programs & support, energy efficiency & conservation, and facilities. The bond also includes new spaces for the Westlake High School wrestling programs and expanded space for the robotics and engineering programs.

