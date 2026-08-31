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Man steals vehicle with child inside in Kyle: police

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 31, 2026 8:24 PM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 8:24 PM CDT
article

(Kyle Police Department)

The Brief

    • Kyle police looking for kidnapping suspect
    • Man stole a vehicle with a 5 month old inside
    • Baby was later found safe in the vehicle which had been abandoned
    • Suspect is believed to be on foot in the Buda area

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is looking for a man connected to a kidnapping earlier Monday evening.

What they're saying:

Police say that a vehicle was stolen from the 800 block of Kohlers Crossing with a five-month-old baby inside.

That vehicle was later found abandoned, with the child still inside.

The baby has been reunited with their family, Kyle police say.

What you can do:

The suspect is believed to be on foot in the 15500 block of I-35 South in Buda.

Anyone who sees this person is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to call 512-268-3232.

The Source: Information in this report comes from an Aug. 31 post from the Kyle Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyKyle