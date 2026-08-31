Man steals vehicle with child inside in Kyle: police

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The Brief Kyle police looking for kidnapping suspect Man stole a vehicle with a 5 month old inside Baby was later found safe in the vehicle which had been abandoned Suspect is believed to be on foot in the Buda area



The Kyle Police Department is looking for a man connected to a kidnapping earlier Monday evening.

What they're saying:

Police say that a vehicle was stolen from the 800 block of Kohlers Crossing with a five-month-old baby inside.

That vehicle was later found abandoned, with the child still inside.

The baby has been reunited with their family, Kyle police say.

What you can do:

The suspect is believed to be on foot in the 15500 block of I-35 South in Buda.

Anyone who sees this person is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call 512-268-3232.