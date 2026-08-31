Man steals vehicle with child inside in Kyle: police
article
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is looking for a man connected to a kidnapping earlier Monday evening.
What they're saying:
Police say that a vehicle was stolen from the 800 block of Kohlers Crossing with a five-month-old baby inside.
That vehicle was later found abandoned, with the child still inside.
The baby has been reunited with their family, Kyle police say.
What you can do:
The suspect is believed to be on foot in the 15500 block of I-35 South in Buda.
Anyone who sees this person is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call 512-268-3232.
The Source: Information in this report comes from an Aug. 31 post from the Kyle Police Department.