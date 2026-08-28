Texas laws taking effect Sept. 1: Solar sales, electronics repair and gold currency

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The Brief New Texas laws taking effect Sept. 1 regulate solar sales, expand repair rights and allow gold- and silver-backed payments. Solar companies and their salespeople must register with the state and follow new consumer-protection rules. Other new laws address manufactured homes, volunteer firefighter pay and which counties qualify as border counties.



Beginning Sept. 1, 2026, several new laws and parts of laws already being enforced will take effect in Texas.

Solar salespersons and retailers must be registered with the state

Beginning Sept. 1, anyone looking to sell solar panels in Texas will be required to register with the state. Under SB 1036, companies that sell solar panels and their employees must be registered with the state.

The companies must also carry insurance and supervise their salespersons.

Other parts of the law were already in effect, such as requiring five days to cancel a solar purchase or lease without penalty. Any underlying loans associated with the sale must also be canceled.

The measure also bans deceptive claims, false utility or government affiliations, ignoring no soliciting signs and unlicensed installation. Regulators can impose penalties, order cancelations and refunds and seek higher penalties when a victim is 65 or older.

Right to repair comes to Texas

Beginning Sept. 1, manufacturers of certain electronics will be required to allow consumers and independent repair shops access to the same parts, tools and repair manuals that company-authorized shops get.

The law excludes items such as medical devices, video game consoles, home appliances, motor vehicles, farm equipment and industrial and aerospace equipment.

Manufacturers are not required to disclose trade secrets, source code or tools that override security features.

Texas becomes the ninth state to pass a right to repair law.

A gold and silver-backed currency in Texas

Texas will make qualifying gold and silver specie legal tender beginning Sept. 1, 2026, but will not require any person or business to accept it.

The bullion must have its weight and purity and cannot have markings that suggest it was minted or issued by the federal government.

The state will recognize privately marked gold and silver bullion and allow the creation of an electronic payment system backed by metals held in the Texas Bullion Depository.

Beginning May 1, 2027, the comptroller can establish or authorize electronic systems allowing depositors and vendors to send and receive payments in a currency backed by gold and silver bullion in the depository.

Other laws taking effect on Sept. 1, 2026

Big picture view:

SB 785 - Bans cities from prohibiting manufactured homes

HB 5424 - Allows a fire department to pay someone considered a volunteer up to 20% of a paid full-time firefighter in a calendar year.

HB 1240 - Allows additional counties in Texas to be considered border counties.