East Austin road safety improvements in the works

In response to strong community concerns over safety on the road, the City of Austin is rolling out improvements in east Austin.

Data from Montopolis Drive between Riverside and U.S. 183 show just how dangerous that area has been.

Data on Austin crashes

By the numbers:

City data shows that between 2020 and 2024, there were 359 crashes along Montopolis Drive between Riverside Drive and U.S. 183.

To put that into perspective, that’s about one crash every five days.

The push for safety changes comes after two deadly crashes in the past year. One death was a cyclist, another was a pedestrian.

Data collected in a 24-hour period on Montopolis showed 465 vehicles driving above the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

"I'm surprised that they're not higher, actually, because there's just no regard over here," said Arieane Shanks, an East Austin resident.

Safety improvements to come

Why you should care:

Austin Transportation and Public Works started gathering community feedback this spring on safety and mobility concerns.

"Based on that input and based on crash data and speed data we've collected, we've developed a set of short-term recommendations that we think can really help address some of those really problematic areas," said Joel Meyer, Transportation Safety Officer with the Austin Transportation and Public Works.

The safety improvements will begin in the spring and take place over the next year and a half. That includes traffic signal upgrades, accessible ramps, construction of sidewalks and new street lighting.

"We really wanted to take a deep dive into how we could make this street safer for everyone. We know there are a lot of schools, we know there are a lot of religious institutions along this corridor. And so really just looking for ways to give people more options and get to those places safely," said Meyer.

A community survey found that two-thirds of residents feel somewhat, or very, unsafe traveling along Montopolis Drive.

The biggest concerns are speeding, a lack of protected bike lanes, unsafe crossings, and drivers failing to yield.

"They get on these roads, and they're so congested. So, they're just like riding each other's rears a lot. And then with the school population, this is a slow area. You should just do 35 miles an hour. This is not a speedy area, but people don't care," said Shanks.

What's next:

Long-term improvements are also in the works, including plans for more pedestrian crossings, a continuous protected bike lane, and design changes to reduce speeds while keeping traffic flowing.

City staff expect to provide an update on those long-term plans by mid-2026.

For more information on the project, click here.