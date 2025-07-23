East Austin shooting: TCSO correctional officer & relative dead

The Brief 2 people dead after East Austin shooting The male victim was a Travis County Sheriff's Office correctional officer, the other victim was a relative



The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths in East Austin.

The backstory:

The incident happened at a home near 290 and Decker Lane in the 8100 block of Dalmatian Lane.

Officers were called to do a welfare check at around 2 a.m. and when they arrived they found two people who were shot.

A male victim was dead when deputies arrived.

EMS attempted to perform CPR on a female victim, but she died at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the two victims were related.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time, but the male was in his 20s and the female was in her teens.

The male victim was employed by the Travis County Sheriff's Office as a correctional officer.

What's next:

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is taking the lead in the investigation.

TCSO says it is not searching for suspect at this time.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.