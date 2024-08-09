Austin ISD addresses recent arrest of its former CFO

Austin ISD is addressing the recent departure and arrest of its former chief financial officer.

Eduardo Ramos suddenly resigned from his position with the district in July. His last day was set for the middle of August. Then, AISD placed him on leave on July 31.

Last week, Ramos was arrested on felony charges of insurance fraud not connected to his job.

During a board meeting, the district addressed Ramos's departure and the financial state of the district while discussing a possible property tax increase.

"As we talk about where we are as an organization, I want to ensure our community, ensure our board, that we have strong controls in place. They've been in place. Katrina's going to be able to continue to lead that work," said Matias Segura, AISD superintendent.

Katrina Montgomery was named the interim chief financial officer following Ramos' departure.