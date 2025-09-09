Education Sec. McMahon visits Austin school to highlight role of technology in education
AUSTIN, Texas - U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visits Alpha School Austin to highlight the evolving role of technology in education.
The backstory:
McMahon is at Alpha School Austin (K-12) to highlight the importance of national AI literacy and the evolving role of technology in education.
Secretary McMahon will join Alpha co-founder MacKenzie Price for a school tour, followed by a panel discussion with students on AI Literacy in Education and the Critical Role of Teachers.
The discussion will conclude with an open Q&A.
The Source: Information from Alpha School Austin.