Education Sec. McMahon visits Austin school to highlight role of technology in education

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visits Alpha School Austin to highlight the evolving role of technology in education.

The backstory:

McMahon is at Alpha School Austin (K-12) to highlight the importance of national AI literacy and the evolving role of technology in education.

Secretary McMahon will join Alpha co-founder MacKenzie Price for a school tour, followed by a panel discussion with students on AI Literacy in Education and the Critical Role of Teachers.

The discussion will conclude with an open Q&A.