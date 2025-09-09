Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Education Sec. McMahon visits Austin school to highlight role of technology in education

By
Published  September 9, 2025 9:32am CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • U.S. Education Sec. Linda McMahon visits Austin
    • McMahon at Apha School Austin to highlight evolving role of technology in education

AUSTIN, Texas - U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visits Alpha School Austin to highlight the evolving role of technology in education.

The backstory:

McMahon is at Alpha School Austin (K-12) to highlight the importance of national AI literacy and the evolving role of technology in education. 

Secretary McMahon will join Alpha co-founder MacKenzie Price for a school tour, followed by a panel discussion with students on AI Literacy in Education and the Critical Role of Teachers. 

The discussion will conclude with an open Q&A.

The Source: Information from Alpha School Austin.

AustinEducation