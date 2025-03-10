Educators, retirees, supports rally for Educators' Bill of Rights passage

The Brief Teachers, retirees, and families were all in attendance at a rally at the Texas State Capitol. They were all there to advocate for the passage of the Educators' Bill of Rights. Lawmakers will decide on some of these education issues this legislative session.



The largest Teachers Union in Texas took action on Legislative Advocacy Day.

Teachers, retirees, and families were all in attendance on Monday.

The Legislative Advocacy Day rally

What we know:

Many supporters traveled from across the state for the rally on the south steps of the state capitol at 2:45 p.m. on March 10.

Hundreds of public school employees, past and present, advocated for the passage of the Educators' Bill of Rights.

Members of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, also known as Texas AFT, were joined by K-12 educators, college professors, and students.

Some signs at the rally read, 'Texas can and must do better,' 'We demand thriving public schools,' and 'Say no to school vouchers.'

What they're saying:

"We have been doing this for at least for the last three decades, where we come up every spring break to make sure that our educator's voices directly are heard by their legislators," said President of Texas AFT Zeph Capo.

"We've got to do something," said Paraprofessional Rosemary Carroll. "We've got to stick together. Numbers is power, people."

Alissa Sundrani is a Cy-Fair ISD student and organizer with Students Engaged in Advancing Texas.

"When teachers are overworked and underpaid, it is harder for them to give us the individual attention we need," said Alissa Sundrani. "When classrooms are overcrowded, it is harder for us to learn and thrive."

Educators' Bill of Rights

Big picture view:

The Educators Bill of Rights was formed through group discussion to address gaps in the classroom.

"Over a couple of year period, we actually held focus groups and all corners of the state to really hear from our members what it would take to keep them in the classroom," said Capo.

They are pushing for smaller classes, increased public school funding, and a reliable pension.

"Just having a simple, defined workday so that that teachers know when they can actually leave to go home and pick up their own kids from daycare," said Capo.

What's next:

Lawmakers will decide on some of these issues this legislative session.

SB 26, for example, would give teachers a pay bump. The full Senate passed it in February, but it still needs to get through the House.

Texas AFT hopes their rally will encourage legislators to move the bills across the finish line.