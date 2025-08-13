Police arrest man suspected in large-scale meth ring in Travis County

The Brief Man suspected of being part of large-scale meth distribution ring arrested He's facing multiple charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault on a public servant He is also wanted on a federal detainer for illegal re-entry after deportation by an aggravated felon



A man suspected of being part of a large-scale meth ring has been arrested in Travis County following a Cedar Park Police Department investigation.

What we know:

51-year-old Efrain Lopez-Gorostoeta is facing multiple charges, including:

4 counts of aggravated assault on a public servant

2 counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance

1 count of evading arrest

He is also wanted on a federal detainer for illegal re-entry after deportation by an aggravated felon. Federal charges are pending with the help of Homeland Security.

Efrain Lopez-Gorostoeta

His August 8 arrest stems from an investigation by the Cedar Park Police Department's Organized Crime division into a large-scale meth distribution ring.

When Cedar Park officers and members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team attempted to arrest Lopez-Gorostoeta in southeast Travis County, he rammed multiple police vehicles and fled, says CPPD.

He was taken into custody after a vehicle and foot pursuit, and officers recovered about two kilograms of meth, cocaine and other illegal drugs, as well as a stolen firearm.