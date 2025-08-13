Police arrest man suspected in large-scale meth ring in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man suspected of being part of a large-scale meth ring has been arrested in Travis County following a Cedar Park Police Department investigation.
What we know:
51-year-old Efrain Lopez-Gorostoeta is facing multiple charges, including:
- 4 counts of aggravated assault on a public servant
- 2 counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance
- 1 count of evading arrest
He is also wanted on a federal detainer for illegal re-entry after deportation by an aggravated felon. Federal charges are pending with the help of Homeland Security.
Efrain Lopez-Gorostoeta
His August 8 arrest stems from an investigation by the Cedar Park Police Department's Organized Crime division into a large-scale meth distribution ring.
When Cedar Park officers and members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team attempted to arrest Lopez-Gorostoeta in southeast Travis County, he rammed multiple police vehicles and fled, says CPPD.
He was taken into custody after a vehicle and foot pursuit, and officers recovered about two kilograms of meth, cocaine and other illegal drugs, as well as a stolen firearm.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Cedar Park Police Department.