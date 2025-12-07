Georgetown double homicide: Victims found during house fire

The Brief Two men were found dead following a Friday night house fire in Georgetown; both victims suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing. A roommate, 28-year-old Justice Marquez Washington, is in custody as a person of interest after being found in a victim's vehicle. While the investigation is ongoing, Washington has not yet been charged in connection with the homicides or the suspected arson.



Police in Georgetown are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead with "cutting instrument" wounds following a house fire Friday night in the typically quiet, age-restricted Sun City community.

What we know:

The victims were identified as 76-year-old homeowner James William Yost and his 33-year-old housemate, Kenneth Michael Wade Clanton.

The tragic sequence of events began around 10:27 p.m. Friday, when Georgetown Police and Fire responded to a fire alarm and smoke at a residence at 300 Pipe Creek Lane.

Longtime neighbor Susan Jones said her family had heard yelling coming from Yost’s house earlier that evening. A short time later, they smelled smoke and heard fire alarms.

Jones's husband went outside to investigate and found Yost collapsed on their sidewalk.

"We went out front and saw Jim lying on the sidewalk in front of our house and there was blood everywhere," Jones said. She attempted to help. "He was lying on his back, and I saw all the blood and I did try to do CPR, and then he went 'uhh' and that was it."

First responders rushed into the home to extinguish the fire. Inside, they found Clanton. Georgetown Police Department officials confirmed both Yost and Clanton were found with wounds consistent with a cutting instrument.

Person of Interest Detained

As the investigation continued into Saturday, evidence began to point toward both victims being the result of a homicide and that the fire was intentionally set.

By early Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Justice Marquez Washington was identified as a person of interest. Washington also lived at the residence and was in an intimate relationship with Clanton, according to police.

Around 1:50 p.m., police located Washington on South Main Street in Georgetown and took him into custody on unrelated charges. He was found driving a vehicle belonging to Yost. As of Sunday morning, Washington has not been charged in connection with the homicides. His charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Shock in Sun City

What they're saying:

The Sun City community, which is reserved for residents 55 and older, is in shock.

"Totally shocked, in our neighborhood that doesn’t happen here. Very safe neighborhood, very crime free," said Tom Blodgett, who lives across the street from Yost.

Jones described Yost as a kind neighbor. "Jim was a really nice person, he was a doctor, a rheumatologist, an artist, he liked to help people," she said.

Georgetown PD says there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation remains active.