El Paso man sentenced to 14 years for raping Leander teen

An El Paso man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen in Leander.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, on May 6, a jury found 47-year-old David Meraz Jr., of El Paso, guilty of sexual assault of a child.

Evidence presented at trial showed Meraz raped a 16-year-old victim around 2018 in the victim's Leander home. Meraz was known to the victim and was in a position of trust for the child.

The victim reported the assault to his mother in November 2020. The mother notified officials and this led to an investigation in 2021.

In 2021, Meraz was already in the Williamson County Jail on charges related to assault family violence.

Meraz was sentenced to 14 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The court also issued a lifetime protective order prohibiting Meraz from any contact with the victim.

What they're saying:

"Protecting the children of our community is one of our highest priorities. This verdict and sentence reflect the gravity of the defendant's betrayal of trust and the profound harm inflicted upon the victim. We commend the courage of the young man who came forward, and we are committed to holding offenders accountable for such heinous acts," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick.