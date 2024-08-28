Election Day in Austin: Travis County polling locations now available

Election Day is a little more than two months away, and in the Austin area, there will be a couple of changes voters should know about ahead of Nov. 5.

Travis County officials approved which sites will be available to cast your ballots.

In total, there are more than 41 polling locations for early voting and 171 locations on Election Day on Nov. 5.

To make things easier, the county has a website that will help you find the nearest ballot box.

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 21. To make it even more convenient for early voters, there will be extended hours at several polling locations on October 31 and November 1.

Doors open at 7 a.m., and will close at 10 p.m.

