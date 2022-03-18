Electric Ford F-150 Lightning: Here's how much money it saves over gas

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup will be hitting the streets soon, and now we have an idea of how much it will cost to go cruising in one.

A window sticker for an entry-level $41,669 F-150 Lightning 4x4 with a standard range battery that provides 230 miles of driving per charge that was posted to an F-150 fan forum shows the EPA figures for energy efficiency and the annual cost of electricity a typical owner will use.

Production on 2020 Ford F-150 Lightning (Credit: Ford)

Ford hasn't confirmed the finality of the figures on the sticker, but it says the full-size truck has an efficiency rating equivalent to 68 mpg and a $950 annual fuel cost, which is calculated using an average home electricity price of $.14 per kilowatt-hour.

That's significantly less than it costs to drive the most efficient gasoline powered version of a 4x4 F-150, which is the PowerBoost hybrid model that requires $2,750 worth of gasoline at $4.25 gallon. Other models cost at least $3,000 to drive 15,000, while the high performance F-150 Raptor tops out at $4,250.

Ford intelligent backup power on 2020 Ford F150 Lightning (Credit: Ford)

Another sticker for an $50,375 F-150 Lightning with the 320-mile extended range battery shows the same annual cost and opting for the top of the line $93,709 Platinum only adds $50 for an even $1,000.

The latter figure is exactly the same as the only other electric pickup currently on sale, which is the midsize Rivian R1T .

2020 Ford F-150 Lightning (Credit: Ford)

The F-150 Lighting is essentially sold out for the first year deliveries, which are scheduled to begin this spring.

