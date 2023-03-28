2 dead following Elgin shooting; suspect still at large, police say

Elgin police are searching for the suspect involved in a double homicide.

Police said on March 27, around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 817 S.

Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life-saving measures on both victims, but they later died from their injuries.

The victims were later identified as Crystal. D, Fitzgerald, 43, and Reggle W. Smith, 45, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Terrance Wayne Lewis. After the deadly shooting, Lewis left the area, and his whereabouts are unknown.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with no bond. Higher charges are Iikely as the investigation continues.

Currently, this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

If you see Lewis use caution and call 911. Anyone with information or a tip regarding the whereabouts of Lewis should call or text Sgt. Nichole Brimhall at 5128015750, or Nichole.Brimhall@ElginTexas.gov.