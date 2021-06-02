Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June in Texas

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $208 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of June.

"Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to support Texas families by ensuring they can put healthy food on the table," said Governor Abbott. "These benefits continue to provide nutritious food for Texans across the state."

The move was made as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $3.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage benefits.

