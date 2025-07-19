Endangered missing person: Man with intellectual disability last seen in San Antonio

article

The Brief An endangered missing person alert has been issued for Angel Jaramillo, 26, in San Antonio. Jaramillo, who has an intellectual disability, was last seen Saturday on Blanco Road. Anyone with information should contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.



A man with an intellectual disability has been reported missing in San Antonio.

Endangered missing person alert

What we know:

Angel Jaramillo, 26, was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of Blanco Road in San Antonio on Saturday.

SAPD say Jaramillo was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt with a blue and red graphic, black jeans and black and white Crocs. He is described as a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, 5'4" and about 120 pounds, according to Texas DPS. He has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

SAPD says his disappearance is believed to be a credible threat to his health and safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.