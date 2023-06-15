Erin Andrews talks Cowboys Super Bowl hopes and the problem with male trees

You usually see her on the sidelines or on the TV screen, but on Wednesday she was in Downtown Dallas.

Erin Andrews, a sideline reporter, arrived in Dallas to attend an event hosted by one of her partner organizations.

She sat down with FOX 4 to discuss the project and the upcoming football season.

""I'm excited to see what Head Coach Mike McCarthy does this year, obviously with [ex-offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore," said Andrews.

Andrews said she's reading up on the Cowboys to get ready for what could be a big year.

"Let's see what happens with the Cowboys this year," she said.

Andrews said her motivation for reporting comes from her love for football, the players, and the stories she tells.

"I just kind of like being the female that they know that they can trust and open up to on the field, tell their stories to feel comfortable in interviews and want to share as much as they can. I love football. I miss it a lot." Andrews said.

Andrews recently finished her first season with a new broadcast team that included Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

She said she enjoyed working with Burkhardt and Olsen last season.

"Year one with Kevin Burkhart and Greg Olson was awesome. We had a great time all season long and then, we had a monster Super Bowl with the game and the ratings afterwards, which was so much fun," Andrews said. "The Dallas Cowboys wanted to make it that far, maybe we'll see them next year. But those guys are just a breath of fresh air."

Andrews was in Downtown Dallas Wednesday to meet up with the Claritin Diversity Project, a planting project she partners with.

The project aims to reduce pollen levels through planting more female trees.

She said she has allergies and has learned a lot from the partnership.

"Over 60 million people deal with allergies, not sure about you guys, but when you are outside, it is hot, and the pollen is kicking. That's when I'm at my worst," Andrews said.

Unlike male trees, female trees do not produce pollen. Andrews said that pollen is what causes allergy issues.

She said she helped Claritin plant more female trees while in Dallas.

"I think it's awesome. I never knew that male trees give off pollen. Female trees don't," Andrews said. "It’s an awesome experience. Anytime I get a chance to come back to Dallas, I'm super pumped."

Football season is only a few months away and Andrews said she is looking forward it.

"Right now, we are worried about this year and obviously Greg's with us, and we're so excited about that. Next year we get the Super Bowl again, we'll see what happens next year," Andrews said.