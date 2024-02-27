An escaped Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate in Brazoria County has been captured, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, a TDCJ and law enforcement search party captured Calvin Lee Patterson, 23, around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Calvin Lee Patterson (Photo: Brazoria County Sheriffs Office)

According to TDCJ, Patterson had previously last been seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Stringfellow Unit in Rosharon.

TDCJ says he was tracked by their scent dogs and taken into custody about 2.5 miles away from the unit. Authorities say he will face felony escape charges.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Calvin Lee Patterson captured (Photo: TDCJ)

"Thanks to local and state law enforcement and the Office of the Inspector General for assisting in the search and arrest," TDCJ said in statement.

Officials say Patterson is a probationer out of Harris County serving a nine-month sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.