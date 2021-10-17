Expand / Collapse search

Ex-boyfriend fatally shoots woman's boyfriend multiple times in Harris Co., authorities say

By Ronnie Marley
Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities have released new information following a deadly shooting that occurred in the Aldine area. 

The shooting occurred at the 12500 block of Deergrove Street.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared that an ex-boyfriend ambushed a woman's current boyfriend as he arrived at the residence. 

Gonzalez said the victim, 31-year-old Fredy Aguilera was shot multiple times. 

A possible suspect has been identified as Oscar Gaytan-Torres. 

Authorities say Gaytan-Torres fled the scene in a black Mercedes Benz with paper tags. 

If you have any information on Gaytan-Torres' whereabouts, please call (713) 274-9100 or (713) 222-8477.