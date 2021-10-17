Ex-boyfriend fatally shoots woman's boyfriend multiple times in Harris Co., authorities say

article

Authorities have released new information following a deadly shooting that occurred in the Aldine area.



The shooting occurred at the 12500 block of Deergrove Street.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared that an ex-boyfriend ambushed a woman's current boyfriend as he arrived at the residence.

Gonzalez said the victim, 31-year-old Fredy Aguilera was shot multiple times.

A possible suspect has been identified as Oscar Gaytan-Torres.



Authorities say Gaytan-Torres fled the scene in a black Mercedes Benz with paper tags.

If you have any information on Gaytan-Torres' whereabouts, please call (713) 274-9100 or (713) 222-8477.