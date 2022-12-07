Ex-Theranos executive Sunny Balwani to be sentenced

Former Theranos chief operating officer Sunny Balwani is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of 12 counts of fraud for his role in the failed blood testing company.

Balwani was dating company CEO Elizabeth Holmes and was convicted earlier this year of deceiving patients and investors in the company that was once valued at $9 billion.

Prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila to sentence Balwani to 15 years in prison along with over $800 million in restitution.

His defense attorneys asked that he be sentenced to probation and no prison time because he lost millions of his own investment in the company.

Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison in November and is out of custody while her appeal is pending.

Holmes was given a self-surrender date of April 27, which likely allows her to complete her pregnancy before she begins serving her term.