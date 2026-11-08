Debate reignites in Georgetown over 110-year-old Confederate courthouse statue

The Brief Local residents are urging newly elected Williamson County officials to remove a 1916 Confederate monument located outside Georgetown's historic courthouse. Opponents argue the statue honors an enemy of the U.S. on public grounds, while supporters contend it should remain to preserve local history. Representatives from the Sons of Confederate Veterans forwarded inquiries to their Texas division, but no official decision or comment has been issued.



A long-standing debate over a century-old Confederate statue in Georgetown’s historic downtown square has resurfaced, with local residents appealing to newly elected Williamson County officials to reconsider its place outside the county's former courthouse.

Community divided over 1916 courthouse statue

Local perspective:

The Confederate monument was erected in 1916 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy on the grounds of the historic Williamson County Courthouse. After nearly 110 years, community members remain sharply divided over whether the structure belongs in the center of the town square or should be removed.

"There is a monument to an enemy of the United States that sits on federal property," said Jason Norwood, director of the local advocacy group WilCo Patriots.

For Norwood, the issue transcends party lines.

"This is not an issue of red or blue. This is not an issue of politics. This is an issue of ethics, right?" Norwood said. "And so if you can understand that this is abhorrent ethically, then is it right? An organization that killed Americans to keep people like my daughters raped, enslaved, and in chains—that’s horrific, and if you can’t understand that, then I don’t know what to say."

Norwood also pointed to the symbols carved into the stone itself, arguing that taxpayers should not fund the maintenance of Confederate iconography.

"Let's not forget the history of an organization that killed more Americans than any enemy has to date: the Confederate Army," Norwood said. "And yes, it was an enemy of the United States. And yes, on this statue, enemy flags are on the eastern and western faces. Let's actually remember that history."

Questions of representation and preservation

Dig deeper:

Other community members echo concerns about the message the monument sends to modern residents. Peyton Brown, a student at Southwestern University in Georgetown, questioned the inclusivity of the monument's dedication.

"This Confederate statue doesn’t represent everybody who lives here in Georgetown," Brown said. "It says the word 'our' on the statue, but who is that 'our'? Who are we representing here?"

Still, supporters of the statue argue that taking it down erases an essential piece of local and national heritage.

"I’m not for taking it down because it's a part of history," said Georgetown resident Axel Alba. "It is a part of history. I’m not saying we should glorify it or that it should be glorified, but it is a part of history, and that needs to be there, and it needs to be taught."

Opponents counter that history belongs in textbooks, museums, and educational curricula rather than on prominent public property.

What's next:

Representatives of the Sons of Confederate Veterans stated that the local inquiry had been forwarded to the Texas division, though no official comment had been provided at the time of reporting.