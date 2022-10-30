What lies beneath the world of politics? Explore the haunted halls of Congress

Beneath the world of politics at the U.S. Capitol, lay the haunted halls shrouded in memories of those who once roamed the U.S. landmark.

FOX's Chad Pegram was brave enough to explore the deep recesses of the building.

Pegram said the U.S. Capitol is a seemingly haunted place. Some claim to still hear a custodian, who died, scrubbing the floors late a night. Others think they can hear the late U.S. Senator Boyce Penrose of Pennsylvania sitting in a rocking chair, reading bills late at night.

The military converted the U.S. Capitol building into a field hospital for Union soldiers during the Civil War. Some have reported sightings of those soldiers, wandering around the building to this day.

"Some of them have continued to stay here. A lot of soldiers died here, and they were very idealistic at that point in their spirits would be here," Steve Livengood of the U.S. Capitol Historical Society told FOX News.

Joe Novotny just retired from the House after 30 years. He has appeared on C-SPAN as the House reading clerk. He also said he also observed some weird things in the House chamber late at night after everyone is gone.

"All of a sudden in the well of the chamber, like directly in front of me, I see a man walk in front of me and I look up immediately to see who it is. And there was nobody there.," he said. "You tell yourself, is this…is this real? But it was vivid."

The most haunting of all, is the legend of the demon cat. It is said to appear before national emergencies, such as when the British burned the Capitol in 1814, the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

The cat's footprints are purportedly visible in the Senate wing, but supposedly the demon cat also signed its name in various places.

Other stories also haunt the halls of Congress, but many political insiders said it comes with the territory.

After all, what 200-year-old building wouldn't have a few ghost stories?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.