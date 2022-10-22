F1 visitors experience privacy, luxury at Million Air

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is anticipating another busy weekend as thousands travel to Austin to watch the Formula 1 race at Circuit of the Americas. While there's expected to be long lines and a lot of people at ABIA, it's a much different story at Million Air.

Million Air is a private space for those with private planes to land and it's events like the F1 United States Grand Prix race that will keep them on their toes and have them working overtime.

Officials say the NASCAR race in March and the Texas-Alabama football game were also busy times for them.

The Million Air space is designed to look like a home in the Texas Hill Country and inside it has amenities for both clients and pilots. It could basically be described as a yacht club for private planes.

There are conference rooms, bars, lounges, and even a complimentary Starbucks.

Other extras include helping take care of lodging and transportation and other needs. There's even a helicopter ready that can take people to COTA for a $6,000 round trip price.

In addition to having exotic cars ready for customers when they arrive, there are oftentimes a car or an airplane on display for people to check out.

For F1 weekend there will be a Ferrari on display.