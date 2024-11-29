Bastrop's River of Lights event marks start of holiday season

The annual Bastrop River of Lights event brought crowds of people to Fisherman's Park.

"We're out here to enjoy the lights. We thought it was a great way to show the family a little bit of Bastrop since they're visiting from Colorado."

On Friday, many families came out on the day after Thanksgiving to see the lights shine along the Colorado River.

"Bastrop has the most historic small town in Texas," said John Kirkland, Bastrop City Mayor Pro-tem. "We know how to do this, right."

The flip of the switch for the official tree lighting ceremony at the park marks the start of the seasonal events that will occur throughout the month in Bastrop.

The free event had Christmas carol performances by the honor choir.

"I think we might be singing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which I really like."

There was something for everyone.

"It's a great place to come and hang out with family and get into the spirit of romance. Right, babe? That's what it's all about, right?"

Santa Claus was also in attendance.

"We will expect our Santa Claus to come down this hill over here in a big little fire truck, and then he will come over to the stage with me and then help light the Christmas tree," said Kirkland.

The lights will remain up through January 5, 2025.