Family searching for man last seen Thursday in Austin

The Brief A 22-year-old man has been missing since Thursday in Austin. Family says Avalon Stanley Adams was last seen near Dell Seton Medical Center and may be in crisis. Police and hospitals are asked to help locate him, as he may not be carrying ID.



Family members are concerned for his wellbeing, saying he was experiencing delusions when he was last seen.

Avalon Stanley Adams reported missing

What we know:

Avalon Stanley Adams was last seen Thursday, Jan. 15, outside Dell Seton Medical Center on 15th and Red River in Austin.

He's described as 5'4", with brown hair, brown eyes, and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a charcoal Champion branded hoodie, dark plaid pants, a dark T-shirt, sage green high-top shoes, a woven bracelet and a silver chain bracelet.

Family members say Adams may have been taken to a hospital and listed as a John Doe, as he was not carrying ID. They're asking hospitals, emergency responders and the public for help in their search for Adams.

Anyone with information about Adams' whereabouts is asked to contact Austin PD.