Fans allowed at BBVA as Houston Dynamo face Minnesota United on Saturday

article

The Houston Dynamo are back at BBVA Stadium on Saturday and are welcoming fans to the venue for the first time since the end of February!

They are the first sports team in Houston to host live spectators since the Coronavirus shutdown earlier this Spring.

Saturday’s match against Minnesota United will allow up to 3,000 attendees, which is 13.6% of the stadium’s official capacity, after the venue received approval from local health and government officials.

BBVA Stadium has health and safety requirements in place that include digital tickets, designated entries, required face masks, seating pods, and more.

This is an example of a seating map at one of BBVA Stadium's sections.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON LOCAL & NATIONAL SPORTS

Advertisement

Houston claimed a 3-0 victory over Minnesota earlier this month in the first meeting between both clubs. The Dynamo enter Saturday’s game with a 4-2-2 record against Minnesota and a 4-0-1 record at BBVA Stadium.

The first whistle blows at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Dynamo unbeaten in 4-straight, top Minnesota United 3-0