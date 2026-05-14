FedEx theft suspect steals over $130K in packages over six-month period: APD

The Brief APD looking for FedEx package theft suspect Suspect stole over $130,000 in packages over six-month period Detectives believe he may be receiving insider information about the packages



The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say stole over $130,000 in FedEx packages over a six-month period.

What they're saying:

APD says the thefts happened from September 2025 to February 2026 at various FedEx holding locations throughout the greater Austin area.

In order to steal the packages, the suspect presented false identification displaying the victims' names.

Detectives believe he might be receiving insider information about the contents, tracking numbers and/or locations to target these high-value packages.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 40s with a heavyset build.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, a Kangol or athletic-style hat and wire-rimmed glasses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the thefts or the suspect is urged to contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by calling 512-472-TIPS.