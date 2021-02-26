Felon sentenced for pointing gun at neighbor during argument

A four-time convicted felon has been sentenced to almost four years in prison after court records say he pointed a gun at his neighbor during an argument.

29-year-old Patrell Sanders was sentenced to 42 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded Kel-Tec 9 mm pistol. He will also be placed under supervised release for three years after completing his prison term.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to court records, Sanders was arrested in August 2020 by the Austin Police Department following an argument between him and his neighbor. During the incident, Sanders pointed the gun at his neighbor. The two began to struggle, and the gun went off.

In December, Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Sanders’ criminal history reveals four prior felony convictions ranging from burglary to possession of a controlled substance, says the US Attorney's Office.