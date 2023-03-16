RRISD to hold in-person fentanyl awareness event April 3

Round Rock ISD will host an in-person fentanyl awareness event next month for parents, guardians, students and community members.

The meeting will take place on April 3 at the Raymond E. Hartfield Performing Arts Center.

The meeting will focus on fentanyl awareness, prevention and resource information. Local specialists and District officials will share information and then take as many questions as possible from attendees and community members.

Lifesteps will also have Narcan and medical disposable bags available on a first come, first served basis for adults.

Those in attendance may submit questions for panelists to answer that evening. Anyone unable to attend and wishes to submit their questions to panelists may do so prior by completing the Fentanyl Session Question Form .