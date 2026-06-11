FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch parties in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off June 11 with matches played across the U.S.
The tournament will last until July 19.
Local perspective:
FOX 7 Austin has compiled a list of places in Central Texas where soccer fans can go to watch and celebrate their favorite teams and players.
Austin Soccer Celebration at Auditorium Shores
- Address: 900 W Riverside Dr
- Dates: June 11-12, doors open at noon
- Things to know: Outdoor event with large screens, food and drink vendors, admission is free with registration, fans can watch the four opening matches featuring Mexico, Canada and the US.
- Address: 10900 N. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
- Dates: June 11 to July 19
- Things to know: Venue offering limited spots for reservations
- Addresses: 504 W. 24th St and 85 Rainey Street, Austin
- Dates: June 11 to July 19
- Things to know: Drink specials for USMNT scores during Team USA games, weekly specials throughout the tournament
- Address: 2310 Manor Road, Austin
- Dates: June 12, 19 and 25
- Things to know: This is the American Outlaws World Cup Watch Party for Team USA games
- 1501 E. 7th Street, Austin
- Date: June 13 from 4:30-7 p.m.
- Things to know: The Pitch at Riviere will be an outdoor World Cup party for Brazil vs Morocco, free entry
- Address: 1221 E. 6th Street, Austin
- Dates: June 13-July 19
- Things to know: Austin FC is transforming Inn Cahoots into a free 37-day soccer hub with daily programming and live viewings of every World Cup match
- Address: 2400 Webberville Road, Austin
- Dates: June 11 to July 19
- Things to know: Dedicated World Cup viewing destination with free admission and parking; all ages welcome until 8 p.m.; attendees can enjoy game-day specials, a full bar/kitchen, and indoor/outdoor seating with multiple screens
- Address: 601 E Whitestone Boulevard
- Dates: June 11 to July 19
- Things to know: Match specials available, official FIFA champagne available
How to watch the World Cup
What you can do:
Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.
Friday, tune in for USA vs. Paraguay — with a star-studded opening ceremony — live and free on Tubi. Note, you will need to be signed in to watch.
Another option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.
Other paid options include:
- FOX One
- FOX Sports 1
- Fubo
- YouTube TV
- FOX Sports app
- Hulu+ LiveTV
- Peacock (Spanish-language)
The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX Television Stations and various company websites