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FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch parties in Central Texas

By
FOX 7 Austin
FIFA World Cup
Published June 11, 2026 5:33 PM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 5:33 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here!
    • The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.
    • FOX 7 Austin has compiled a list of watch parties across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off June 11 with matches played across the U.S.

The tournament will last until July 19.

Local perspective:

FOX 7 Austin has compiled a list of places in Central Texas where soccer fans can go to watch and celebrate their favorite teams and players.

Austin Soccer Celebration at Auditorium Shores

  • Address: 900 W Riverside Dr
  • Dates: June 11-12, doors open at noon
  • Things to know: Outdoor event with large screens, food and drink vendors, admission is free with registration, fans can watch the four opening matches featuring Mexico, Canada and the US.

Midtown Ranchero

  • Address: 10900 N. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
  • Dates: June 11 to July 19
  • Things to know: Venue offering limited spots for reservations

Victory Lap

  • Addresses: 504 W. 24th St and 85 Rainey Street, Austin
  • Dates: June 11 to July 19
  • Things to know: Drink specials for USMNT scores during Team USA games, weekly specials throughout the tournament

Haymaker

  • Address: 2310 Manor Road, Austin
  • Dates: June 12, 19 and 25
  • Things to know: This is the American Outlaws World Cup Watch Party for Team USA games

Riviere Austin

  • 1501 E. 7th Street, Austin
  • Date: June 13 from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Things to know: The Pitch at Riviere will be an outdoor World Cup party for Brazil vs Morocco, free entry

Austin FC at Inn Cahoots

  • Address: 1221 E. 6th Street, Austin
  • Dates: June 13-July 19
  • Things to know: Austin FC is transforming Inn Cahoots into a free 37-day soccer hub with daily programming and live viewings of every World Cup match

The Cavalier

  • Address: 2400 Webberville Road, Austin
  • Dates: June 11 to July 19
  • Things to know: Dedicated World Cup viewing destination with free admission and parking; all ages welcome until 8 p.m.; attendees can enjoy game-day specials, a full bar/kitchen, and indoor/outdoor seating with multiple screens

Cork2Glass Wine Bar

  • Address: 601 E Whitestone Boulevard
  • Dates: June 11 to July 19
  • Things to know: Match specials available, official FIFA champagne available

How to watch the World Cup

What you can do:

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches. 

Friday, tune in for USA vs. Paraguay — with a star-studded opening ceremony — live and free on Tubi. Note, you will need to be signed in to watch.

Another option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams. 

Other paid options include:

The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX Television Stations and various company websites

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