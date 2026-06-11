FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch parties in Central Texas

The Brief The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here! The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19. FOX 7 Austin has compiled a list of watch parties across Central Texas



The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off June 11 with matches played across the U.S.

The tournament will last until July 19.

Local perspective:

FOX 7 Austin has compiled a list of places in Central Texas where soccer fans can go to watch and celebrate their favorite teams and players.

Austin Soccer Celebration at Auditorium Shores

Address: 900 W Riverside Dr

Dates: June 11-12, doors open at noon

Things to know: Outdoor event with large screens, food and drink vendors, admission is free with registration, fans can watch the four opening matches featuring Mexico, Canada and the US.

Midtown Ranchero

Address: 10900 N. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Dates: June 11 to July 19

Things to know: Venue offering limited spots for reservations

Victory Lap

Addresses: 504 W. 24th St and 85 Rainey Street, Austin

Dates: June 11 to July 19

Things to know: Drink specials for USMNT scores during Team USA games, weekly specials throughout the tournament

Haymaker

Address: 2310 Manor Road, Austin

Dates: June 12, 19 and 25

Things to know: This is the American Outlaws World Cup Watch Party for Team USA games

Riviere Austin

1501 E. 7th Street, Austin

Date: June 13 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Things to know: The Pitch at Riviere will be an outdoor World Cup party for Brazil vs Morocco, free entry

Austin FC at Inn Cahoots

Address: 1221 E. 6th Street, Austin

Dates: June 13-July 19

Things to know: Austin FC is transforming Inn Cahoots into a free 37-day soccer hub with daily programming and live viewings of every World Cup match

The Cavalier

Address: 2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Dates: June 11 to July 19

Things to know: Dedicated World Cup viewing destination with free admission and parking; all ages welcome until 8 p.m.; attendees can enjoy game-day specials, a full bar/kitchen, and indoor/outdoor seating with multiple screens

Cork2Glass Wine Bar

Address: 601 E Whitestone Boulevard

Dates: June 11 to July 19

Things to know: Match specials available, official FIFA champagne available

What you can do:

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

Friday, tune in for USA vs. Paraguay — with a star-studded opening ceremony — live and free on Tubi. Note, you will need to be signed in to watch.

Another option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include: