Austin Rainey Street shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, sends crowds fleeing

The Brief One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an early Sunday morning shooting on Rainey Street. Gunfire rang out around 1:30 a.m. in the crowded entertainment district, sending hundreds of people fleeing the area. Police have made no arrests and have not yet identified the suspect, the victim, or a motive for the shooting.



One person was injured in a targeted shooting early Sunday morning, on Rainey Street entertainment district in Austin.

This prompted a large police response as hundreds of people fled the area, according to the Austin Police Department.

Rainey Street shooting

What we know:

Austin police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. and described the incident as a targeted shooting and had a victim struck at least once, suffering a gunshot wound to the left arm. According to the department, that victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Eyewitness recalls chaos

Local perspective:

"I was literally about to fall asleep, and I heard four shots go off," nearby resident Thomas O'Connor said. "I ran out to the balcony and I could see everyone just scattering, so I knew something happened."

O'Connor said he later saw first responders wheeling the victim to an ambulance.

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"That's when I could tell someone was shot," he said. "It looked like he got shot in the arm pretty bad. There was a tremendous amount of blood, so it looked really bad."

Dig deeper:

Videos captured by people watching from nearby apartment balconies show emergency crews placing the injured man on a stretcher before taking him to an ambulance.

Witnesses said the entertainment district was crowded when multiple gunshots rang out, sending people running.

APD investigation and suspect status

What's next:

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect. No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and investigators have not released information about what led to the shooting.

APD said there is no ongoing threat to the public as the investigation continues.