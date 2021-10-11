Fire at East Austin apartment complex under investigation

The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire at an East Austin apartment complex.

The fire happened early in the morning on October 10 at a complex located on Reagan Hill Drive near Cameron Road.

Firefighters say four apartments were on fire when they arrived.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about half an hour.

