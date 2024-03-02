Fire at juvenile detention center in south Austin extinguished: AFD

Austin firefighters were on the scene of a fire in south Austin on Saturday morning.

AFD says that crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 2500 block of South Congress Avenue at the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center.

The department reported black smoke and fire coming from the roof.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, and crews performed overhaul operations.

No word on the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries.