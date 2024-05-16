SWAT situation in east Austin leads to arrests: APD

Austin police assisted with a SWAT situation around 5 a.m. this morning in east Austin.

SWAT had a warrant to search two homes in the 300 block of Robert T. Martinez Jr. St., across from Austin ISD's Zavala Elementary.

Someone near the scene told FOX 7 that officers used tactical gear to go into the homes.

AISD police, Austin police and SWAT were on the scene patrolling the area as detectives searched the perimeter.

Officers say this was a pre-planned arrest, and they were able to detain several suspects.

APD says there is no danger to the public.

There is no word on the reason for the warrant.