Fire at south Austin building causes $600K in damage

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at a South Austin building has caused $600,000 in damage, says the Austin Fire Department.

AFD responded to the fire at a single-story commercial building in the 200 block of W. Stassney Lane overnight. AFD says the fire was knocked down around 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

AFD says the cause of the fire is still undetermined. The fire caused $300,000 in damages to the structure and $300,000 in damage to the contents.