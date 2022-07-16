Fire at south Austin building causes $600K in damage
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at a South Austin building has caused $600,000 in damage, says the Austin Fire Department.
AFD responded to the fire at a single-story commercial building in the 200 block of W. Stassney Lane overnight. AFD says the fire was knocked down around 1:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
AFD says the cause of the fire is still undetermined. The fire caused $300,000 in damages to the structure and $300,000 in damage to the contents.