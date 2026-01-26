Fire at Bee Cave apartment complex; 1 firefighter injured, around 45 people displaced

The Brief 1 firefighter was hurt battling an apartment fire in Bee Cave Officials say around 45 people from 20 units have been displaced



Crews continue to battle a fire at an apartment complex in Bee Cave.

What we know:

The incident is happening at the Estates at Bee Cave, which is located in the 3500 block of S FM 620.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue says crews are in defensive mode.

People are asked to avoid driving on 620 in the area.

At a news conference, officials said that the fire had been contained to one unit but that 20 units were affected.

Around 45 people have been displaced.

One firefighter had a minor injury after slipping on the ice.

Officials say the ice and cold temperatures are making fighting the fire challenging.

What we don't know:

The investigation continues into what caused the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.

What you can do:

The nonprofit "Twelve: Thirty One" is accepting donations to help assist residents who were affected by the fire.

If you would like to donate, click here.

The Red Cross is also helping residents who were displaced.