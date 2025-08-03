Fire destroys Travis County home
article
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a structure fire that destroyed a home just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire destroys home
What we know:
Travis County ESD 1 was called to the 21000 block of Coyote Trail. When crews arrived, they found flames through the roof and second story windows.
All residents inside the home were evacuated. One resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Officials say the fire was quickly brought under control.
(Source: Travis County ESD 1)
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The Source: Information in this article is from Travis County ESD 1.