Fire at North Austin used car lot

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm and police had to close the southbound lanes of Research Boulevard as more crews were brought in to battle the blaze.

After about three hours, firefighters were able to get the fire under control though one firefighter did suffer minor injuries.

The fire appeared to be concentrated in the office of the dealership. It's not clear the extent of the damage to the lot.