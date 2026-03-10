Austin police looking for suspects, stolen car involved in January homicide

The Brief APD looking for suspects, stolen car involved in January homicide Suspect vehicle identified as a 2021 black Dodge Charger Scat Pack stolen out of Williamson County days before the shooting Area where shooting happened is known to be high-crime



Austin Police need help finding the suspects and a stolen car involved in a homicide from January.

What we know:

On Jan. 11, police were called to 9616 North Lamar Boulevard about shots fired around 8 p.m.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Cam Ron Perkins, died from gunshot wounds. Police say the suspects drove off.

Detectives went through lots of surveillance footage and identified the suspect vehicle as a 2021 black Dodge Charger Scat Pack. It was reported stolen on Jan. 5 out of Williamson County. When it was stolen, the license plate was WTM8023.

"There are many, many black Dodge Chargers out there, but luckily with this one, it does have a very distinctive feature to it, so it does stand out," Det. Richard Spitler said.

Police say at least two suspects are involved in the case, but there's not enough evidence to describe them. The car has not been reported anywhere since the crime. It's not clear if the suspects knew the victim, and police say there doesn't seem to have been a confrontation.

"It appears that the victim frequented that area quite often, but he just happened to be there," Spitler said.

Dig deeper:

Police say license plate readers would've sped up the process. City leaders ended the program last June over concerns about privacy.

While DPS has some license plate readers in Austin, APD cannot directly access them.

"In this particular case, it would have been able to allow us to identify this vehicle much sooner, much faster. We did have two Flock cameras that were in that area, but unfortunately, because they were deactivated, we didn't get any data from them," Spitler said.

By the numbers:

The area is known to be high-crime.

Crime data shows in a 500 feet radius of 9616 N. Lamar Blvd. from Jan. 1, 2025 to March 10, 2026, there were 13 reported robberies, 11 aggravated assaults, seven auto thefts, a long list of other crimes like drug possession and criminal mischief.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the case, contact the APD Homicide Unit at 512-974-TIPS. If you have any additional tips or potential evidence, please submit them by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.