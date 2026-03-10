SXSW 2026: Armadillo World Headquarters hosts official music showcase at iconic Austin venues

The Brief Armadillo World Headquarters hosting a three-night official music showcase for SXSW 2026 The performances will be at three iconic Austin venues including The Continental Club



Lots of fun and exciting things to check out for SXSW this year, including some music at three of Austin's most iconic venues.

The Austin-based purpose-driven music brand Armadillo World Headquarters is hosting a three-night showcase bringing together a mix of Texas artists and beyond.

What they're saying:

"Our longstanding Austin venues are truly the heartbeat of this city. They are the reason SXSW exists and the reason music lovers travel from every corner of the globe to be here," said Candice Digby, Marketing Director, Armadillo World Headquarters.

"This showcase is our way of bringing a bit of that original SXSW magic back while putting the spotlight on the incredible artists and venues that power Austin’s music community year-round," Digby adds.

Timeline:

The showcase runs nightly from 8 p.m to 1 a.m. and kicks off on March 13 at The Continental Club followed by shows at Saxon Pub and then Valhalla. The full schedule, with the artists performing, is below:

Friday, March 13

📍 The Continental Club

🕗 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Lineup: Creature Canyon, THEBROSFRESH, Next of Kin, Good Looks, Matthew Logan Vasquez

Saturday, March 14

📍 Saxon Pub

🕗 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Lineup: Brie Stoner, Angela Autumn, Rob Baird, Calder Allen, She Returns from War

Sunday, March 15

📍 Valhalla

🕗 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Lineup: Victor Jones, Montclair, The Bures Band, Cardinal Bloom, The Red Eye Gamblers

Dig deeper:

All events are official SXSW events and will require a badge or a wristband.

For more information about SXSW you can go here.

The backstory:

Armadillo World Headquarters is dedicated to championing Texas musicians and the rich cultural legacy of the Austin live music scene.

The brand has been reimagined for a new generation, and celebrates the creative spirit of Austin by uplifting artists and venues.

Armadillo World Headquarters says it honors the iconic Austin music hall through live music, visual art, film and grassroots events.