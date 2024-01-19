Fire under pedestrian bridge in downtown Austin under investigation: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews were at a trash fire underneath a bridge in downtown Austin on Friday morning.
Just after 9:30 a.m., Austin fire crews responded to a trash fire underneath the pedestrian bridge on Third Street near Trader Joe's.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
AFD says the bridge was temporarily closed, but is now open again.