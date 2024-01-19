Expand / Collapse search

Fire under pedestrian bridge in downtown Austin under investigation: AFD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

Fire under bridge in downtown Austin

Austin fire went out to a trash fire under a pedestrian bridge downtown on Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews were at a trash fire underneath a bridge in downtown Austin on Friday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Austin fire crews responded to a trash fire underneath the pedestrian bridge on Third Street near Trader Joe's.

Image 1 of 4

  (Austin Fire Department)

RELATED: Smoke near Lake Walter E. Long due to prescribed fire: AFD

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AFD says the bridge was temporarily closed, but is now open again.