Smoke near Lake Walter E. Long due to prescribed fire: AFD

You may see smoke in the air if you are near Lake Walter E. Long in east Austin today.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department, with assistance from the Austin Fire Department, is leading a prescribed fire at Decker Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near the lake.

Austin Fire says this is a part of the city's ongoing Blackland Prairie restoration project.

The city parks department says smoke may be visible near the intersection of SH 130 and Highway 290, and around Decker Lane and FM 969, from 11 a.m. until sunset on Thursday.

What is a prescribed fire?

A prescribed fire is an intentionally set and controlled fire used to restore habitat, improve rangeland health, improve forest health, reduce wildfire risk and protect water supplies.

According to the city, Austin uses prescribed fires to restore native plant communities and reduce wildfire risk.

The city says that many local plant communities thrive when fire is applied under very strict conditions.