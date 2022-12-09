Firefighters rescue 6 dogs from structure fire in Bastrop County

Six dogs were rescued from a burning building this week thanks to North Bastrop County Fire Rescue and the Elgin Police Department.

North Bastrop County Fire Rescue Engine 3 says it was able to put out the fire in 10 minutes and rescue the dogs in the process.

They posted video of the fire on their Facebook page and thanked the Elgin Police Department for coming in with the assist and setting up a supply line.

In a Facebook post, Elgin says it's proud of its officers and Animal Control Unit "for always being part of a team larger thank law enforcement. We are all fire responders taking care of our Elgin community."