Firefighters responding to large trash fire in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters are responding to a large trash fire in Northeast Austin.
According to Travis County ESD No. 12, on Wednesday, August 7, around 2:19 p.m., officials received a call about a large trash fire in the 10000 block of Decker Lane at a recycling facility.
Travis County ESD No. 2 and Travis County ESD No. 12 firefighters are on the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
