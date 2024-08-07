Firefighters responding to large trash fire in Northeast Austin

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy: Pflugerville Fire Department

Firefighters are responding to a large trash fire in Northeast Austin.

According to Travis County ESD No. 12, on Wednesday, August 7, around 2:19 p.m., officials received a call about a large trash fire in the 10000 block of Decker Lane at a recycling facility.

Travis County ESD No. 2 and Travis County ESD No. 12 firefighters are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates