Austin weather: Severe storms and hail threat

The countdown is on for all the ingredients for storms late tonight.

When are the storms hitting Austin?

The backstory:

The Pacific low arrives, and it is providing enough lift to overcome the strong lid on the atmosphere.

On-and-off light showers today will turn into numerous storms tonight.

The severe risk is at slight or Level 2.

Impacts from the storm could be large hail (at around 1 to 2" in diameter) and wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Austin to the Hill Country will have the strongest storms and the highest rain totals.

Rain totals are expected to be around half to one inch.

The flooding threat is low.

Timeline:

The strongest storms are expected to hit from around midnight to sunrise on Saturday.

What you can do:

